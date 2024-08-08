Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, CLE 300 Cabriolet Launched In India: Details

Mercedes-Benz India has extended its line-up with two new products in the Indian market - Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. The performance coupe SUV - AMG GLC 43 Coupe is priced at Rs 1.105 crore (ex-showroom), while the CLE 300 Cabriolet is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

The GLC Coupe gets a 2.0L four-cylinder engine, which is the most powerful in its segment with a peak power output of 421 hp and 500 Nm of max torque. Mercedes claims that it gets Formula 1-derived, electric turbocharger that eliminates the turbo lag. Also, it is for the first time that the AMG GLC 43 will bear the One Man One Engine philosophy.

The SUV further boasts features like AMG Ride Control, rear-wheel steering, ANG Dynamic Plus package, AMG brakes & steering wheels, and dynamic AMG engine mounts. In addition, it comes equipped with a Burmester sound system with a total output of 710W and 15 speakers. While the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has always garnered attention for its look. In this AMG guise, it will enjoy a stronger appeal.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line

The CLE Cabriolet goes on sale in the country as a roadster that will appeal to those who wish to flaunt money, but elegantly. The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet is based on the C-Class. Thus, it dons of familiar design that cannot be mistaken for anything else on the road. However, it has only two doors and a roof that can be tucked in the boot with the press of a button. Mercedes-Benz will retail the CLE 300 Cabriolet through their online portal only.

The CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line is powered with an M254 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol that is coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system, bringing the total output to 258 Hp with an over-boost function. Talking of standard equipment, it gets a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Acoustic fabric soft-top, and Energizing Air Control with PM 2.5 Filter.

