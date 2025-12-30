AQI Worsens: Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With Air Purifiers

Delhi's worsening air quality index (AQI) has once again highlighted the importance of clean cabin air for commuters. With pollution levels soaring, carmakers are increasingly offering built-in air purifiers in affordable models to ensure safer and healthier drives. These systems, often paired with AQI displays, actively filter harmful particles and provide real-time updates on cabin air quality. For buyers looking to balance budget and wellness, several cars under Rs 15 lakh now come equipped with air purifiers, making them practical choices for urban families battling smoggy conditions.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a PM2.5 air filter in its higher-end trims, including the LXi variant. Priced from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the Victoris ensures cleaner cabin air for passengers without stretching budgets. By integrating this feature into select trims, Maruti provides buyers with a practical option to tackle pollution while enjoying everyday reliability.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda's Kushaq Onyx Edition, priced at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom), comes equipped with the brand's advanced 'Climatronic' air purifier system. Even the entry-level variant, starting at Rs 10.61 lakh, delivers a strong package of safety, comfort, and technology. The Kushaq blends European design with practical features, making it a compelling choice for buyers seeking premium air quality at an accessible price point.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta includes an air purifier with an AQI display from the SX variant onwards, priced at Rs 14.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can choose between three engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. With its blend of performance, comfort, and advanced cabin health features, the Creta remains one of India's most popular SUVs.

Tata Nexon

Tata's Nexon compact SUV offers an AQI display air purifier in its Fearless variant, priced from Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can select between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Known for its safety credentials and modern design, the Nexon adds cabin health assurance to its list of strengths, appealing to urban families.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is the most affordable option here, with its HTX variant priced at Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia's Smart Pure Air system actively filters cabin air while offering real-time AQI feedback. Compact yet feature-rich, the Sonet ensures buyers don't compromise on health or technology, making it a standout choice in the sub-Rs 15 lakh segment.

Kia Sonet