Maruti Suzuki Rejigs Warranty Packages To Offer Increased Coverage On All Models

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country with ravishing sales figures every month. While the company has always received praise and love for its capable products, the warranty coverage has remained a grey area. Not anymore, says Maruti Suzuki. The company has announced big changes to its standard and extended warranties, boasting of increased and extensive coverage.

Maruti Suzuki Standard Warranty

The standard warranty, previously 2 years or 40,000 km, has been enhanced to 3 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier). The enhanced standard warranty programme will be applicable on all vehicles delivered from July 9th, 2024, onwards. This will come into effect for both Arena and Nexa models.

The enhanced standard warranty provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables. This assures a greater peace of mind to customers, as they get access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorized service centres across the country throughout the warranty period.

Also Read - UP Govt Waives-Off Road Tax On Strong Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki Extended Warranty

Additionally, the company has also expanded the scope of its extended warranty packages and has introduced an extended warranty option to cover the vehicle for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier). Customers can now choose from three extended warranty packages:

Platinum Package: Customers can avail extended warranty up to 4th year/1,20,000 km (whichever is earlier)

Royal Platinum Package: Customers can choose an extended warranty up to 5th year/1,40,000 km (whichever is earlier)

Solitaire Package: Customers can avail extended warranty up to 6th year/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier)

As a customer-friendly initiative, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded the extended warranty coverage of 11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of standard warranty.

Also Read - Monsoon Driving Tips: Here's How To Drive Safely This Rainy Season

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers."

He added, "Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th-year and 5th-year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience."

