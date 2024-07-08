Monsoon Driving Tips: Here's How To Drive Safely This Rainy Season

Monsoon driving is thrilling but dangerous. Follow these essential tips to stay safe during the rainy season.

Monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. Cloudy-dark skies, lightning playing its music, and the smell of soil are what we all crave. Auto aficionados also enjoy the thrill of driving in the rain. While the adrenaline rush and happy hormones are at their peak, the act involves significant dangers as well. After all, slick roads, poor visibility, and unexpected waterlogged areas can make driving hazardous. To help you stay safe during the rainy season, here are some essential monsoon driving tips.

Monsoon Driving Tips:

  • Get the old & damaged wiper blades inspected and replaced at the nearest service touchpoint to ensure clear visibility during heavy rains.

  • Check that all headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn indicators are functioning properly to improve visibility for yourself and other drivers.
  • Use defoggers and air conditioning to keep the windshield and windows clear of fog to improve visibility.
  • Please ensure that all tyres have adequate tread depth to provide proper grip on wet roads. Highly recommended to replace worn-out tyres and maintain the correct tyre pressure.
  • Ensure your brakes are effective while driving. Wet conditions can affect braking performance, so it's crucial to have the brakes in technically sound condition. Avoid sudden braking.
  • Overspeeding must be completely avoided. Drive at a reduced speed to maintain better control of your vehicle and allow more time to react to road conditions and other vehicles.
  • Waterlogged roads and deep puddles must be avoided, as water can damage the engine and electrical components of the vehicle.
  • Ensure your car battery is in good condition, as the increased use of lights, wipers, and air conditioning can strain the battery causing a breakdown.
  • Avoid driving during heavy downpours.

