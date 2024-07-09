UP Govt Waives-Off Road Tax On Strong Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

In a significant move towards promoting eco-friendly transportation, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a waiver of road tax on hybrid cars. This policy aims to encourage the adoption of greener vehicles and reduce the environmental impact of traditional gasoline and diesel-powered cars. Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are expected to benefit significantly from this decision. The exact quantum of reduction in the taxes is not revealed in the notification. However, reports have that a 100 per cent rebate is being offered.

Maruti Suzuki, with its popular hybrid models like the Grand Vitara, and Toyota, known for its efficient hybrid technology in models such as the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, stand to see increased sales and customer interest. The tax waiver reduces the overall cost of ownership for consumers, making hybrid vehicles a more attractive option in the market.

This initiative aligns with the state's broader efforts to combat pollution and promote sustainable transportation solutions. By making hybrid vehicles more affordable, the UP government hopes to see a substantial rise in their adoption, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

The tax waiver is also expected to stimulate the automotive market, providing a boost to the hybrid car segment and encouraging other manufacturers to introduce more eco-friendly models. This progressive step marks a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey towards a greener future.

The move could soon be followed by other states, thereby giving a strong push to hybrid vehicles, which are often considered the sustainable substitute for ICE and battery-electric vehicles. Furthermore, it will push other carmakers to join the hybrid bandwagon.