"15-Year Tax, 10-Year Use": Delhi's Fuel Ban On Older Vehicles Sparks Outrage

The Delhi government's recent crackdown on older vehicles has become a major talking point across the capital. Under the newly enforced policy, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years are now barred from refuelling at fuel stations in the city. Aimed at curbing rising air pollution levels, the rule is being implemented with the help of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps to detect and restrict "end-of-life" vehicles.

Social media users are criticising the government's decision to scrap diesel vehicles after 10 years, questioning the fairness of paying road tax for 15 years while facing premature scrappage.

One user, Varun Bahl, pointed out the inconsistency, asking, "Why pay road tax for 15 years if diesel cars are scrapped after 10?"

These comments reflect growing public discontent with the policy, with many calling for a reevaluation of the scrappage rules.

Another user expressed frustration, saying, "A 15-year-old car in NCR isn't even 30% used. This rule is ridiculous. The government needs to reconsider."

In India, road tax for private diesel cars is paid for 15 years. However, in Delhi, a 10-year ban on diesel vehicles means owners can't use their cars beyond that period, despite paying full tax. This has sparked concerns over paying for a vehicle lifespan they're legally unable to use.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, "Tax depends upon the type of vehicle. For non-transport vehicles, the motor vehicle tax is taken at one time, for life (15 years). After 15 years, tax can be paid during the renewal of registration for 5 years."

While authorities argue the move is crucial for public health, it has created problems for many vehicle owners. One such case is that of Ritesh Gandotra, a Delhi resident who was compelled to sell his well-maintained, 8-year-old diesel Range Rover, with just 74,000 km on the odometer, at a steep loss. Gandotra, like many others, believes the policy unfairly punishes responsible ownership and disregards a vehicle's actual condition and potential lifespan.