Maruti Suzuki Reinforces Spare Part Availability, Inaugrates 1,500th Distributor Touchpoint

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ("Maruti Suzuki") announced the inauguration of its 1,500th Parts and Accessories distributor touchpoint in the country in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The facility was inaugurated by Maruti Suzuki officials Mr. S. D. Chhabra, Executive Officer and Mr. Kohsuke Hattori, Executive Vice President - Parts, Accessories and Logistics.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Nothing gives customers greater peace of mind than the confidence that they can easily access company-tested and certified parts and accessories nearby. These genuine parts and accessories help maintain performance, safety, and longevity of the vehicle: one of the key reasons why customers continue to choose Maruti Suzuki. To further strengthen this trust, we are expanding our parts and accessories distribution network beyond our already widespread sales and service footprint."

Maruti Suzuki's Genuine Parts and Accessories network is an integral part of the Company's customer-focused ecosystem, complementing its extensive sales and service footprint across India. Operated through a nationwide network of authorized distributors, it comprises warehouses and retail outlets strategically located to provide easy access to genuine, high-quality parts and accessories across the Maruti Suzuki vehicle range.

These touchpoints primarily cater to smaller independent workshops and mechanics. This timely availability of genuine parts helps to reduce vehicle downtime and deliver superior ownership experience to customers, while simultaneously enhancing performance and improving vehicle longevity.