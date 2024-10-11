Maruti Suzuki Fronx Is Fastest Car In India To Reach 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)'s Fronx SUV has set a new industry record, reaching the 2-lakh sales mark in just 17.3 months*. Launched in April last year, the compact SUV achieved this incredible feat rather quickly, thanks to its appealing design, cabin, and performance. Also, this marks the second benchmark set by the Fronx, following its recognition as the fastest new model to reach the 1 lakh sales milestone in January 2024. The Fronx won the trust of the first 1 lakh customers in 10 months and subsequently added another 1 lakh customers in mere 7.3 months.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The remarkable success of the FRONX reflects Maruti Suzuki's understanding of evolving customer expectations and our efforts to deliver products that exceed them. With a notable 16% YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment."

He added, "The FRONX has struck a strong chord with today's discernible SUV buyers looking for a thrilling turbo experience, futuristic design with a tech-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain choices. The option of a turbocharged engine with paddle shifters appeals to those looking for a more spirited and dynamic driving experience. We are confident of building on this success as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers."

Embodying 'Thrill has a New Shape', the Fronx has gained significant traction among customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, with NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru emerging as the top five markets.

Additionally, there has been a significant surge in demand for the Fronx Turbo variant, which is being appreciated by customers seeking a thrilling driving experience.