Maruti Suzuki Fronx Goes To Japan As CBU, Following Footsteps Of Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is enjoying a successful run with the Fronx SUV. To reinforce the Made-in-India idealogy, the company has now decided to export the Maruti Suzuki Fronx to Japan from India. The Fronx is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant. The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left for Japan from Gujarat's Pipavav port. After Baleno, this is the second model that Maruti Suzuki is exporting to Japan, and it is planned to officially go on sale in the carmaker's homeground post its launch in the Autumn of 2024.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "I am proud to share that our 'Made-in-India' Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki's capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognized safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers."

Maruti Suzuki, India's number one passenger vehicle exporter* shipped over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY 2023-24. The company has a 42% share* in the exports of passenger vehicles from the country. Maruti Suzuki exported a record 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, the highest ever in any Q1 of the company.