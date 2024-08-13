Tata Nexon Diesel To Get 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Before Curvv?

Tata Motors didn't shy away from revealing the powertrain and drivetrain choices of the upcoming Curvv's ICE variants at the launch of its electric avatar. The company confirmed that the Curvv will get the option of a new 7-speed DCA with both petrol and diesel engine options. Currently, the company only has a 6-speed DCA, 6-speed AT, and AMT options. The all-new 7-speed DCA was said to make its debut on the Curvv, but it seems like the gearbox might first be seen on the Nexon.

Coming out as a surprise, Tata Motors' website recently showed the option of a 7-speed DCA transmission for the Nexon's diesel variant. While it was expected to be offered on the compact SUV, the leak confirms the arrival. Moreover, the website reveals that Nexon will offer the option of DCA with the diesel trim in the top-spec trim Fearless + S trim only.

Tata Curvv.EV Review | New Definition Of Mid-Size Electric SUVs?

Since this is a leak, we are expecting the gearbox to make its way to other variants with the launch. Regarding price, it was listed at Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, it is highly likely that Tata Motors will offer the DCA along with the existing AMT and MT choices. Talking of the powertrain, it will remain unchanged. The 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will continue to generate a peak power output of 115 Hp and 250 Nm of max torque. With the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in place, the Nexon will become the first-ever compact SUV to boast a diesel-DCA configuration.

