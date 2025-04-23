Tata Nexon EV Bags 5-Star BNCAP Crash Test Rating For 45 kWh Variant

Tata Motors has added another feather to its cap with the introduction of a new variant of the Tata Nexon to its line-up. While the move was exercised a few weeks ago, it has now officially received a full 5-star BNCAP crash-test rating. Strengthening its reputation as one of the safest compact SUVs in the country, the Nexon continues to set benchmarks in safety. With this update, Tata Nexon's complete portfolio is 5-star compliant. Talking of crash-test results, when the Nexon EV was earlier put to the test at BNCAP's bed, here's how it performed.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: BNCAP Crash Test Rating

The Tata Nexon EV has bagged a full 5-star rating for adult safety and child safety protection. The SUV has received 29.86 points for adult occupant protection and 44.95 points for child occupant protection.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Safety Features

Talking of standard safety equipment, the Nexon EV gets front, side, and curtain airbags, along with ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, pre-tensioners for seat belts, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and more. In fact, the Nexon EV range gets high-speed alerts for 80 kmph, 100 kmph, and 120 kmph marks.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Front Impact Test

For the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Nexon EV scored 14.26 points, while for the side movable deformable barrier test, it recorded a score of 15.60 points. These were awarded from a total of 16 points, respectively.