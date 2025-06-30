Toyota Innova Hycross Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Fortuner Next?

Toyota Innova Hycross is the latest car that has been up for the Bharat NCAP crash test. With this, Toyota has now achieved a milestone as the Innova Hycross secures a 5-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP test bed. The Toyota MPV scored 30.47 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. It is also expected that the Toyota Fortuner will soon be slotted for the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The summary of the Toyota Innova Hycross Bharat NCAP test says that the 3-row MPV scored 14.47 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, providing good protection to the head and femur, while the chest gets an adequate level of protection. It also scored 16 out of 16 points on the side movable deformable barrier test.

The Toyota Innova Hycross scored 45 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection. It secured 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic score, 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation, and the vehicle assessment score stood at 9 out of 13 points.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid gets multiple safety features like a 360-degree camera, six airbags, TPMS, hill-hold assist, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, and a suite of ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, automatic high beam, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist, among others.

Also Read: China's Tesla Y Rivalling Xiaomi YU7, Bags Nearly 3 Lakh Orders In An Hour

The Innova Hycross is available with two petrol engine choices - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 173 hp of power and 209 Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a CVT automatic transmission. The other option is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, which generates a combined power output of 184 hp and is equipped with an e-Drive transmission. Toyota claims that the hybrid variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl, while the standard petrol versions are said to achieve a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl.