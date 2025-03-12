Toyota Innova Hycross Gets New Safety Feature For Pedestrian Safety

Toyota Innova Hycross gets the option of a hybrid powertrain
Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched the Fortuner Legender with a manual transmission, followed by the Hilux Black Edition. Now, the brand has updated the list of safety features on the Innova Hycross Hybrid sold in the Indian market. The change in the feature list comes with the addition of the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS). However, even with this update, the price of the vehicle remains unchanged.
The AVAS feature will be offered on VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O) variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. It is meant to ensure pedestrian safety during the silent operation of hybrid or electric vehicles. To do so, the car system uses artificial sound at low speeds. It is mostly activated in areas like parking lots, city streets, and residential neighbourhoods, ensuring that the people nearby are aware of the approaching vehicles. The sound used for the purpose is designed to be noticeable without causing disturbance.
Apart from AVAS, the Innova Hycross Hybrid gets multiple other safety features like a 360-degree camera, six airbags, TPMS, hill-hold assist, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, and suite of ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, automatic high beam, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist among others. Meanwhile, the list of comfort and convenience features has elements like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, memory and ventilation for front seats, a powered tailgate, and more.
The Innova Hycross is available with two petrol engine choices - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 173 hp of power and 209 Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a CVT automatic transmission. The other option is a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, which generates a combined power output of 184 hp and is equipped with an e-Drive transmission. Toyota claims that the hybrid variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl, while the standard petrol versions are said to achieve a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl.
