Toyota Innova Hycross Modified With Vellfire-Like Seats: Watch

A huge chunk of consumers buying cars often seek much more from a vehicle than the OEM offers. To satisfy their needs, they often look out for aftermarket products and modifications to fill the gaps in the vehicle's capabilities. Probably for the same reason, a Toyota Innova Hycross owner has modified the cabin of his MPV to mimic another luxury vehicle from the same brand called the Vellfire. The video for the same has been shared on social media, revealing details of the modifications.
On the outside, the Toyota Innova Hycross has the design of the stock version of the car without any changes. However, the cabin of the car has been modified, with most of the modifications limited to the second row. Specifically, the captain seats in the second row of the car have been replaced with units that offer more features, usually found in much more expensive vehicles.
Diving into the details, the captain seats in the second row have been equipped with multiple features. Specifically, it now comes with electric seat adjustments with buttons on the side to make the changes in the backrest and the legrest. Furthermore, the seats come equipped with an armrest that can also be adjusted depending on the occupants' preference.
The screen can also be used to turn on the ventilation and heating function for the seats. These features can be tuned depending on varying conditions. There are also preset modes for different seating positions. To top it off, the seats also get adjustable lumbar support and a massaging function. Along with this, the modifiers have left space for a third row. It is to be noted that the video did not reveal the details of the dashboard of the MPV.
The Toyota Innova Hycross is on sale in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 19.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom). This vehicle offers the option of a hybrid powertrain along with seven and eight-seat configurations depending on the variant.
