Jaguar Type 00 Makes Real Life Debut At 2025 Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Jaguar Type 00 Concept was first showcased in December 2024
Jaguar took the world by surprise with the unexpected debut of the Type 00 Concept in December 2024. At the time, the car generated waves of controversy because of its blocky design. Carrying forward its legacy of making surprise entrances, the unique-looking vehicle has made its way through the streets of Paris during the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. This makes it the first time that the car has been seen driving on the road with a fresh French Ultramarine paint scheme. At the time of its debut, the car was showcased in Miami Pink and London Blue colours.
The video clip showcasing the car's entry at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week has been shared by Jaguar on social media. The video footage shows actor Barry Keoghan stepping out of the passenger seat of the car and later retrieving his jacket from the trunk. This gives the viewers an opportunity to soak in all the design details of the vehicle.
The prototype of the two-door concept showcased in the video features the same blocky design with silver-accents on the lower body. With computer graphics-like appearance, the vehicle comes with the same alloy wheels that were showcased at the time of the debut. Furthermore, once the butterfly doors are out of the way, the video gives a sneak peek at the light-coloured interior of the two-seater vehicle. It also reveals the slightly rectangular design of the steering wheel with rounded edges.
The production version of the vehicle will likely make its debut by the end of the year. Presently under development, the vehicle was spotted testing earlier. Inspired by the concept, the vehicle will have the same radical design language with the body of a four-door GT. However, it will have a design that keeps in check the aerodynamics, performance, and safety of the vehicle. If reports are to be trusted, it will likely have a range of 692 km on a single change with a power output of 956 hp.
