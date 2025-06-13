Jaguar Type 00 Preview Event Cancelled After Air India AI171 Crash In Ahmedabad

In light of the unfortunate Air India flight AI 171 crash, Jaguar Land Rover has decided to cancel its Jaguar Type 00 event that was planned for June 14, 2025, in Mumbai. It is to be noted that the automaker was set to present the model in India as part of a global tour. The concept model has been going around the world and has previously been showcased in Monaco, Munich, and Tokyo.

"In light of the tragic air crash involving Air India flight AI 171 earlier today, we have taken the decision to call off the Jaguar Type 00 event planned for Saturday, 14th June in Mumbai. At this time of such deep sorrow, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," said a representative of the brand in official communication.

The Jaguar Type 00 is a completely new JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture) design. This is an exclusive EV platform that will support future products from the brand. The '00' indicates zero emissions and a total reset for the British car manufacturer. With the Type 00, Jaguar is fully moving in the electric direction.

The company is already working on a four-door saloon in the UK. Based on the camouflaged photos available, we can say that the upcoming 4-door GT will draw design inspiration from the Type 00 EV Concept. The prototype also features a super-long bonnet, flat-deck boot lid, tapered roofline, and large wheels. It is anticipated to provide a WLTP range of 770 km and support fast-charging capabilities of up to 321 km in only 15 minutes.

The new 4-door GT is expected to enter the market by the end of this year. It will initially serve as the flagship product for the brand. Following that, smaller and more affordable electric vehicles will be introduced.