Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 Celebrates Hatchback's Golden Jubilee

Volkswagen Polo a.k.a the baby Golf has turned 50 this year. To celebrate the occasion, the German automaker has introduced a commemorative model called the Polo Edition 50. For the Indian consumers, the introduction of the new edition is more of a reminder than a celebration. A reminder of a hatchback which ceased to exist at dealerships back in 2022. Returning back to the car, the new Polo Edition 50 comes with exterior and interior upgrades compared to the standard version. With all of this, the price of the hatchback has been evaluated by the brand to 28,200 euros in Germany (around Rs 27.88 lakh).

Starting with the details of the design, the Volkswagen Polo Edition comes with a crystal Blue exterior paint scheme, while the rest of the design details are the same as the standard model. It also gets dark-tinted rear windows with a 3D '50' badge on the B-pillar signifying its unique nature. This is also an element that separates it from the standard model. Additionally, the hatchback now comes with 16-inch 'Coventry' alloy wheels as a standard feature. The consumers will have the option to upgrade to 17-inch 'Torosa' alloy wheels.

Regarding the interior, the Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 maintains the theme with 'Edition 50' badges on the front sill panels, steering wheel trim, and dashboard. The cabin features ambient lighting, a chrome detailing package, heated sports seats, and a multifunction steering wheel wrapped in leather.

Furthermore, this version includes a rearview camera system, park and comfort assist, proactive occupant protection, side assist lane change warning, park assist with distance control, and rear traffic alert, all provided as standard features.

The Volkswagen Polo Edition 50 comes with three engine configuration options. The entry-level variant is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 93.87 bhp and is combined with a manual transmission. Two additional engine choices are available, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG).