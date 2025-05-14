Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept To Make Its Indian Debut On June 14

Late last year, Jaguar surprised everyone with its Type 00 EV Concept in the most polarising ways, period. The British marque is now all set for the Jaguar Type 00 EV Concept's debut in India on June 14, 2025. The electric GT is currently on a world tour. Presently, it is in Monaco, and it will land in Munich and Tokyo before reaching Mumbai. But what's Jaguar Type 00 EV? Let's quickly dissect things.

The Jaguar Type 00 is built on an all-new JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture) layout. This is a dedicated EV platform that will underpin the coming products from the brand. The '00' signifies zero emissions and a full reset for the British automaker. And, we can expect an all-new production-spec electric car to come by late this year. With the Type 00, Jaguar is also taking the full-electric direction.

The brand is already testing a four-door saloon in the UK. With the camo pics at our disposal, we can comment that the upcoming 4-door GT will take design inspirations from the Type 00 EV Concept. In fact, the prototype too gets a super-long bonnet, flat-deck boot lid, tapered roof line, and large rims. It is expected to deliver a WLTP range of 770 km and offer fast-charging capabilities of up to 321 km in just 15 minutes.

The upcoming 4-door GT will hit the markets by late this year. It will first be the brand shaper. Thus, sitting on top of the line-up. At a later stage, smaller, more affordable EVs will be launched. We expect it to come to Indian shores sometime next year.