Maruti Suzuki Cars To Get More Expensive From January 2025

Maruti Suzuki retails cars through Nexa and Arena outlets

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, has jumped on the bandwagon with Hyundai Motor to increase the prices of the vehicles from January 2025. This comes as a yearly practice by the automaker in view of the rising input and operations costs. As per the announcement, the Indian manufacturer will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 4 per cent, depending on the model.

"While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market," Maruti Suzuki said in its statement.

Also Read: India-Bound MG ZS Hybrid Bags 4 Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Test

Presently, Maruti Suzuki has models like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Alto K10, and S-Presso on sale in the hatchback segment, Brezza representing the brand in the SUV segment along with Eeco and Ertiga in the MPV segment through Arena outlets. Meanwhile, the premium Nexa outlets of the brand have models like Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto on sale in the country.

Before this, Hyundai Motor India Limited announced a price hike for its model range. This price hike will come into effect starting January 1, 2025. The brand announced that the prices of its cars in the country will increase by up to Rs 25,000 depending on the model. The brand has models like Creta, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, Verna, and others on sale in the country.

Along with this, luxury automakers like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have also announced price hikes for their models. The hike by the brand has been attributed to increased input and operation costs.