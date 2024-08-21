Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Become Safer; ESP Now Standard On All Trims

Maruti Suzuki is improving passenger safety by offering more passive safety features as standard fitment across the range. The new-gen Swift saw the introduction of 6 airbags as a standard affair, but it is now the Alto K10 and S-Presso's turn. The company will be offering the Electronic Stability Program as a standard fitment on these models on all variants. This move makes the complete Maruti Suzuki line-up sport the safety tech as a piece of standard equipment. Notably, the automaker has added ESP on these models without any price increment.

Commenting on this, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio* aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles."

Also Read - Skoda Christens Upcoming Nexon-Rivalling SUV 'Kylaq', Launch Next Year

He further added, "This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that advanced technology should be accessible to all, and this reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers."

In addition to ESP, the standard safety suite on the Maruti Suzuki portfolio includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser, collapsible steering column, seat belt reminders and more.

How does the Electronic Stability Program work?

The Electronic Stability Program system counteracts a vehicle's skidding movements, ensuring it remains in line with its natural path of motion. The ESP system, integrating the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), utilizes a range of sensors to measure the vehicle's movement. This data is then processed by an electronic control unit to calculate and adjust the vehicle's trajectory by manipulating braking input and engine power to enhance stability and control.