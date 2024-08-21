Skoda Christens Upcoming Nexon-Rivalling SUV 'Kylaq', Launch Next Year

Skoda Auto India has today made a big announcement on its smallest offering in the country, which will be launched sometime next year. The car we are talking about here is Skoda's upcoming sub-4m compact SUV that will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and more. The Czech automaker recently ran a campaign inviting entries to name the upcoming compact SUV. Today, the company has finally revealed that its sub-4m compact SUV is christened as the Skoda Kylaq.

The Skoda Kylaq name comes after the company received over 2 lakh entries for the naming exercise. The company asked its fans to suggest a name that starts with the alphabet 'K' and ends with the alphabet 'Q'. Also, it could only have two or three syllables in between. The company received over 2 lakh entries with over 24,000 unique names.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-Wise Feature List: Here's All About Most VFM Trim

Also, prizes were attached to the contest. The most popular name among 10 finalists secured the top spot, with the grand prize winner receiving the first vehicle rolling off the production line in 2025; ten other participants win an exclusive trip to Prague.

Also Read - Citroen Basalt (Tata Curvv Rival) Variant-Wise Prices Are Out: Full List

The company has also shared a teaser of the Kylaq's silhouette, which looks proportionate if nothing. It hints at a high-set bonnet with a rather flat roof, housing roof rails and a spoiler. The Skoda Kylaq will only be slightly smaller than the Kushaq, and it is expected to borrow the 1.0L TSI from its elder sibling. In all likelihood, the Kylaq could be the most fun-to-drive sub-4m compact SUV in the Indian market.