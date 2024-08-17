Citroen Basalt (Tata Curvv Rival) Variant-Wise Prices Are Out: Full List

The French carmaker - Citroen, has recently launched its fifth offering for the Indian car market - Basalt. The company launched the product a few days back but announced only the starting price of the coupe SUV, which is Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the automaker has finally revealed the complete list of variants and their prices. The Basalt is targeted at people looking for a no-nonsense car but with a statement of style. After all, a liftback-style tail is what it offers. The coupe SUV will rival the upcoming ICE variants of the Tata Curvv.

2024 Citroen Basalt Variant-Wise Prices:

Citroen Basalt 1.2L NA variants

1.2 NA YOU - Rs 7,99,000

1.2 NA PLUS - 9,99,000

Citroen Basalt 1.2L turbo-petrol variants

1.2 TURBO PLUS - Rs 11,49,000

1.2 TURBO AT PLUS - Rs 12,79,000

1.2 TURBO MAX - Rs 12,28,000

1.2 TURBO AT MAX - Rs 13,62,000

Bookings for the Basalt Coupe SUV have begun and the booking amount is Rs 11,001. Also, these are introductory prices and will be increased by November 2024.

2024 Citroen Basalt: Specs

The Basalt gets two powertrain choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. The NA setup makes a rated output of 82 hp & 115 Nm, and it comes exclusively with a 5-speed MT, delivering a claimed mileage of 18.5 kmpl.

The turbo-petrol motor, on the other hand, puts out 110 hp of peak power output. With the 6-speed MT in place, peak torque stands at 190 Nm and delivers 19.5 kmpl. Opting for the 6-speed AT bumps the peak torque figure to 205 Nm while bringing down the claimed mileage of 18.7 kmpl.

Talking of dimensions, it is 4,352 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, and 1,593 mm long. The wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm, while it gets a 470-litre boot space.