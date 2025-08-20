Citroen Launches Drive Range And Fleet Assured Ownership Program

As part of the Citroen 2.0: Shift into the new strategy, the brand has launched its new Drive range-engineered exclusively for the Mobility solution sector and Fleet Assured, the industry's first dedicated ownership program for institutional and commercial usage customers. Together, these offerings mark a significant step forward in Citroen's mission to enable smarter, more reliable, and accessible mobility solutions for businesses across India.

Citroen Drive Range

Built for high utilisation and engineered to deliver long-term viability, the Drive range includes models tailored for customers in business and are available with multiple fuel options: Electric, CNG (govt-approved kit) & Petrol across the range of Citroen cars. These vehicles will carry the distinctive Drive badging, signaling Citroen's commitment to empowering commercial mobility with lower cost of ownership and higher uptime. The Citroen Drive range will complement the specific needs of customers, covering all people transport businesses, ranging from ride-hailing services to employee transport.

Citroen Fleet Assured Program

Complementing the new product range is Fleet Assured, a category-first ownership program delivering end-to-end support across the vehicle lifecycle. Designed around the real needs of commercial operators, the program includes various value-added services. Customers in the Elite group -who own a minimum fleet of Citroen cars will also qualify for the Elite Club with additional benefits:

Warranty coverage up to 5 years / 3 lakh km, tailored for high-mileage usage

Dedicated B2B workshops, including night operations and priority parts availability

Care 4 You support with SPOCs, escalation paths, and dedicated financing & insurance tie-ups

Value-added services like complimentary health checks, battery SOH reports, and driver training programs

Service Level Agreements with defined TATs, including same-day preventive maintenance delivery

Fleet Connect & Pitstop-Pro data-led service dashboards and dedicated engagement forums

Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director -Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said, "Citroen eC3 is already recognised as a key player in the e-mobility space. With New Drive Range and Fleet Assured, we're going beyond vehicles-we're offering complete care, peace of mind and assurance to our mobility partners. In a business where every hour counts, uptime is directly linked to profitability & customer experience because with Citroen, it's always More Miles, More Money, Less Downtime." said.

Both the Drive and Fleet Assured programs embody Citroen's growing focus on India's institutional mobility landscape-bringing together engineering, aftersales, and ecosystem partnerships to deliver unmatched value for commercial users.