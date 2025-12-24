Mahindra XUV 7XO Top Trim Spied Testing; Here's What To Expect

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce several new SUVs in 2026, with the XUV 7XO, essentially a facelifted version of the XUV700, being among the most anticipated. The company has confirmed January 5, 2026, as the date for its global premiere. However, ahead of the official reveal, the top-end variant of the SUV has already been spotted on test runs, offering a glimpse into some of the key updates and features expected from the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.

With its upcoming facelift, the Mahindra XUV700 is set to move further upmarket, offering improvements in quality, technology, and more. Rebranded as the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the SUV will also introduce a new top-end variant, the 'AX9L', which expands the lineup and enhances its appeal to buyers seeking a more premium experience.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will be equipped with a host of premium features, including full LED lighting and advanced Level 2 ADAS. It also gets a redesigned steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and a panoramic sunroof. Other highlights include electric boss mode, auto-dimming IRVM, rear window blinds, powered tailgate, and a three-screen digital cluster similar to the one offered in the XEV 9e and 9S.

As suggested by the spy shots, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO AX9L variant will introduce a refreshed cabin colour scheme, featuring a dual-tone Beige-Brown finish that enhances its premium appeal. Beige accents are prominently applied to the seats and sections of the dashboard, complemented by contrasting Brown highlights for a richer look. It remains uncertain whether the lower trims of the SUV will adopt alternative interior colour options or continue with this newly introduced scheme.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Photo Credit: instagram/motowagon_

Also, it will feature a refreshed interior layout, highlighted by a redesigned dashboard and a new two-spoke steering wheel. A passenger-side touchscreen has also been added, enhancing the cabin's tech appeal. Both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display will now measure 12.3 inches diagonally, replacing the smaller 10.25-inch units seen on the XUV700, thereby offering a more premium and immersive in-car experience.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is likely to use the same engines as the current model, a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol, with the option of both manual and automatic gearboxes.