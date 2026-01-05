Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched At Rs 13.66 Lakh: Specs, Features And More

After months of teasers and anticipation, Mahindra has finally launched the facelifted XUV700, now christened the XUV 7XO, in India at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The new XUV 7XO strengthens Mahindra's SUV lineup with notable upgrades and enters the competitive segment against rivals such as the MG Hector, Tata Safari, and others in the Indian market. Customers can take a test drive of the XUV 7XO from January 8th, and book the SUV, while the deliveries of the top-end variants will commence from 14th, and the delivery for the entry-level variants will begin from April 2025.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engine And Powertrain

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV 7XO retains the proven powertrains from the XUV700. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 200 hp and 380 Nm, or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit that produces up to 185 hp and 450 Nm.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior

The Mahindra XUV 7XO's exterior draws inspiration from the brand's latest electric concepts. The SUV's front fascia now sports redesigned LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, and a refreshed grille accented with vertical chrome detailing. At the rear, a connected full-width light bar with inverted L-shaped elements adds a contemporary touch. Enhancements continue with new dual-tone alloy wheels, revised bumpers, and fresh paint options, all combining to give the XUV 7XO a sharper, more modern presence.



Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior And Features

The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO brings a host of upgrades across technology, luxury, safety, and design. It features a coast-to-coast triple 10.25-inch HD screen with DPO, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX system, and Alexa integration with over 60 functions, all supported by independent suspension with dynamic damping.

On the luxury front, highlights include a leatherette pack, Skyroof, cruise control, powered driver seat with memory, and push-button start. Safety and wellness are enhanced with six airbags, a 540-degree camera, a blind spot monitor, an air purifier, a DVR, and smart locking functions. Completing the package are R18 diamond-cut alloys, a piano black grille, bi-LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and telescopic steering, making the XUV 7XO a well-rounded SUV for modern Indian buyers.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO debuts with India's first-ever integration of Alexa and ChatGPT, enhancing in-car connectivity and redefining the SUV's smart technology experience.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variants And Price

The prices of the Mahindra XUV 7XO start from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping AX7L diesel-manual has been introduced at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 22.47 lakh (ex-showroom) applicable to the first 40,000 buyers. Meanwhile, the AX7 diesel-manual variant is available at Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).