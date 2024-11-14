Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has received a full 5 star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Thar Roxx units tested for this purpose were the AX5L and the MX3 variants but the rating is applicable for all the variants of the car. The Thar Roxx gets 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), & seat belt reminders as standard. The higher variants get level 2 ADAS features, 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitor as well. Let's take a deep dive into the crash test rating details.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx received 31.09 out of 32 in the adult safety test. The car offered good protection all around but adequate protection for the driver in the chest and legs during the frontal offset test. The protection was good during the side impact pole test. For the child safety test, the Thar Roxx got a score of 45 out of 49. It gets ISOFIX mounts as standard for the rear seat and offered enough protection to the crash test dummies.

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "At Mahindra, safety has always been at the core of our product development, and we have trailblazed our way to achieving the highest safety standards on Indian roads. From pioneering the introduction of six airbags in 2011 to now leading the charge with multiple 5-star-rated vehicles, we continue to set new benchmarks for safety across all segments. As India's safety norms evolve, Mahindra will continue to push the envelope, ensuring highest safety standards for its SUVs."

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the first body-on-frame SUV to score a full five star rating in the newly formed Bharat NCAP crash tests. Earlier, the Global NCAP had rewarded the Thar 3-door with a 4 star crash test rating.