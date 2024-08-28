Mahindra Thar Roxx ARAI-Claimed Fuel Efficiency Revealed: Surprising Results

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a petrol and a diesel engine along with manual and automatic gearbox options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door SUV was launched in India on August 15, 2024 and we drove the SUV thoroughly and you can read our review by clicking on the link after the end of this paragraph. What was not known, officially, till now was the fuel efficiency that the 2.0-litre TGDi petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines offer. The diesel engine can also be had in manual or automatic and of course 4x4 as well.

The petrol engine on the Thar Roxx makes 175 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Now, the petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option and is only rear-wheel driven. The petrol Thar has four variants - MX1, MX5, MX3 and AX7 L. The MX5 is the only variant which gets both manual and automatic options. The official ARAI certified fuel efficiency of the petrol engine is 12.4 kmpl.

The diesel engine makes 152 bhp and 330 Nm on the 4x2 variant and 173 bhp and 370 Nm on the 4x4 variants. There are a total of seven diesel variants - MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3 L, AX 5L and AX7 L. The diesel engine offers claimed fuel efficiency of 15.2 kmpl. Do bear in mind that these are claimed figures. The real-world fuel economy figures will be comparatively lesser. Interestingly, the Thar 3-door also boasts the same fuel efficiency figures.

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx off-road SUV start at Rs. 12.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These are the prices of the 4x2 variants. The price of 4x4 variants will be revealed soon.