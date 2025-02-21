Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition Spotted At Dealer's Yard After Teaser Release

Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will follow a black theme [Source- Youtube (Avtansh Singh)]
Mahindra is planning on boosting the sales of its ultra-popular Scorpio N SUV with the introduction of a new version. This will come in the form of a Black Edition, which was teased by the brand earlier via its social media. This iteration of the SUV will come with aesthetic changes sporting a rather mysterious aura with all-black interiors and exterior elements. Before the official unveiling, the SUV has been spied at the dealer's year revealing all of its design intricacies.
Before we dive into the design details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition, it is to be noted that the SUV comes in six colour options. Namely Midnight Black, Stealth Black, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Deep Forest. The first two of these are essentially gloss black paint options complemented by chrome accents. However, the Black Edition will eliminate the shiny parts, replacing them with dark elements.
The SUV in the Black Edition will also have a blacked-out bumper, side moulding, window trim, alloy wheels, and roof rails. To go with the theme, the brand has used a dark chrome finish for the front grille and the door handles. This theme is followed in the cabin as well. Specifically, the chrome elements will be replaced by the black elements along with dark interiors.
There will be no changes in the powertrain options, Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will come with choices of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The petrol engine produces 200 hp and 370 Nm when paired with the 6-speed manual transmission. With the 6AT, the torque output increases to 380 Nm. The diesel variant delivers 172 hp and 370 Nm with the 6MT, while the 6AT configuration provides a torque output of 400 Nm.
The list of features on the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will be the same as the top-end variant. This means the list will include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, leather-wrapped steering wheels, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and more.
