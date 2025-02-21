Tata.ev Celebrates 2 Lakh Sales Milestone With Special Offers; Check Details

Tata.ev has multiple electric cars in its lineup covering various segments
Tata.ev, the electric vehicle manufacturing arm of Tata Motors has registered sales of over 2 Lakh EVs. To celebrate this achievement, the brand has announced a set of limited-period exclusive benefits for the next 45 days to further boost these numbers.
Commenting on the achievement, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Our foray into electric mobility began with a bold and visionary commitment to advancing India towards a future of meaningful mobility - one that is smart, safe, and fundamentally green. Since we unveiled the Nexon EV in 2020, we have championed EV adoption to greater heights with over 2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads cementing our position as India's largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturer."
"We share this success with our partners across the ecosystem - dealers, suppliers, charge point operators, and crucially, our customers, who believe in our vision to democratize cutting-edge technology. By introducing these exclusive benefits, we welcome more customers to join us in this revolution and reaffirm our commitment to grow acceptance of EVs as a technology for a cleaner, greener tomorrow," he added.
As a part of this 45-day celebration, TATA.ev has unveiled a range of benefits for both new and existing customers looking to purchase their favorite Tata EV. These include an exchange bonus and 100 per cent on-road finance options. In an effort to enhance charging convenience, the company is extending the free charging benefit of 6 months at any Tata Power charging station and is now providing free installation of a 7.2 kW AC Fast home Charger with the purchase of an EV. It also offers a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 in addition to the incentives being offered.
The present Tata.ev lineup includes models like Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Curvv EV, and Nexon EV. Along with this, the brand plans on launching the electric version of the Harrier EV and along with a new Sierra EV. The brand showcased these vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
