MG Cyberster EV Sets Record For Fastest Acceleration At Sambhar Salt Lake

MG Cyberster comes with a 77 kWh battery pack
JSW MG Motor India is prepared to launch the Cyberster electric sports car in the Indian market. Even before the official event, performance-oriented EV has started attracting eyeballs by setting up new records. In the latest update, the vehicle has set a record of 0-100 kmph acceleration record at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. As per the brand's announcement, the record has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.
To be sold through MG Select dealerships, the Cyberster comes with a sporty low-slung design. This is complemented by a two-scissor door design which comes along with a convertible roof. All of it contributes to making the car more aerodynamic while increasing its appeal as an electric sportscar. All of this contributed to help the car create the record of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds at Sambhar Salt Lake.
The unique design of the MG Cyberster is complemented by colour options like Dynamic Red, Inca Yellow, Cosmic Silver, and English White. Under the skin, it features a dual-motor setup. These motors together generate a power output of 503 hp and produce a peak torque of 725 Nm. The motors utilize advanced technology, including 8-layer flat wire winding and waterfall oil cooling, which helps maintain reliable performance even at elevated temperatures. Power is supplied to these motors by a battery pack with a capacity of 77 kWh, which has been compacted to a thickness of 110 mm. It offers a range of up to 450 km on a single charge.
To improve stability and handling, the Cyberster is equipped with a front double wishbone suspension along with a rear five-link independent suspension. The weight of the vehicle is evenly distributed with a 50:50 balance between the front and rear, which aids in maintaining balanced traction. Its aerodynamic Kammback design features a sharply angled rear sloping roofline, which helps to minimize body roll and enhance lateral stability for safer driving.
