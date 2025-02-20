Kia EV6 Electric SUV Recalled In India For Software Update

Kia India has issued a recall for the EV6 sold in India
Kia India has issued a voluntary recall for the EV6 electric SUV in the Indian market. The South Korean manufacturer has recalled 1,380 units of the vehicle that rolled out of the manufacturing plant between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023. This recall pertains to software updates in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). It is aimed at improving the charging and performance of the 12V auxiliary battery. It is to be noted that this unit is used to power the lights, wipers, and music system of the vehicle.
The manufacturer claims that the owners of the electric SUV will be directly informed to get the software updated. Furthermore, the owners of the vehicles are advised to reach out to the nearest Kia dealerships to get an appointment for the software update. The automaker claims that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also been informed of the recall of the EV.
This is not the first time, Kia has issued a recall for the EV6. Before this, the manufacturer recalled 1,138 units of the vehicle back in 2024 to address a potential error with the ICCU. If not resolved, the error could have affected the performance of the 12V battery. A similar recall was issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which shares its underpinnings with the EV6.
Meanwhile, Kia India is planning on launching the facelift version of the EV6 in the Indian market. The EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Kia EV6 facelift will have an 84 kWh battery pack. This is an upgrade over the outgoing version and will offer 650 km of range on a single charge for the rear-wheel-drive model. Moreover, the battery is capable of ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging, enabling it to charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.
