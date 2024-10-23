Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced Amidst Festive Season, Gets These Changes

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is undoubtedly a rare breed in the business now. Not a lot of ladder-frame SUVs are on sale in the country today, and it is also one of the oldest models in existence from the Mahindra stable. As the festive season is at its peak, and the company is ready to deliver vehicles on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, a new Limited Edition variant of the Scorpio Classic makes its entry in the market. Called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition, it comes with a host of changes over the standard avatar of the SUV.

The exterior now features a few extra accessories - front bumper applique, front upper grille dark chrome applique, front grill dark chrome applique, bonnet scoop dark chrome applique, headlamp dark chrome applique, ORVM with carbon fibre applique, and rain visors. On the insides, changes include new black seat covers, neck pillows, and a reverse camera.

The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 130 Hp of peak power output and 300 Nm of max torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As regards for prices, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is on sale in just in two variants - S and S11, with prices starting from Rs 13.62 lakh and going up to Rs 17.42 lakh, ex-showroom.