Mahindra Sales Up By 16 Percent In January 2025

The company has also rooted its foot on the preferences and trends of the Indian customers. This comes with a line of passenger vehicles under its name, like- the Mahindra Thar, Thar Roxx, XUV 700, Scorpio, XUV 3XO, Bolero, and more.



Though the company has a growth in the passenger vehicle segment, the commercial segment of Mahindra has noticed a decline. There is a 12 percent decline in the sales of the LCV < 2T, as it recorded sales of 4,039 units in January 2024, which is now 3541 units in January 2025. Apart from this, other segments of Mahindra like- LCV 2T, LCV 3.5T, and LCV 3.5T + MHCV saw a growth of 5 percent, 4 percent, and 2 percent, respectively.



Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said "We began the new year by selling 50659 SUVs, a growth of 18% and 85432 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. Our Electric Origin SUVs, BE6 and XEV 9E garnered a lot of interest at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi. We commenced the test drive for these vehicles on the 14th of January and are excited about bringing these vehicles to our customers. Bookings for these vehicles will commence on 14th February."