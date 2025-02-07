Mahindra BE6 Electric SUV Variant-Wise Feature List Explained

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the first of its born electric vehicles by the end of 2024. However, the automaker did not announce the prices of all the variants at the time. Well, that's not the case anymore as prices of all the variants of the vehicle have been revealed now. Specifically, the EV is available in Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three variants. Based on the latest announcement, the prices of the BE6 start at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here we take a look at the detailed feature list of all the variants.
Mahindra BE6: Pack One
The Pack One is the entry-level variant of the electric vehicle and comes with a dual 12.3-inch, 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, AC with rear vents, and more. For safety, the brand also offers features like six airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, an electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, and more.
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
- Dual-pod Auto LED headlights
- LED tail lights
- 18-inch aerodynamically designed wheels
- Black body cladding
- Frunk (front storage space)
|Interior
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Manually adjustable driver's seat
- 2-step reclining rear seat
- 12.3-inch digital driver's display
|Comfort And Convenience
- Push button start/stop
- Auto AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode
- Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
- Cooled centre console storage space
- 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers
- Cruise control
|Infotainment
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Connected car tech
- 6 speakers (including two tweeters)
|Safety
- 6 airbags
- All-wheel disc brakes
- Electronic parking brake
- Driver drowsiness detection
- Rear parking camera with sensors
- Rain sensing wipers
- Virtual engine sounds
- Low tyre pressure indicator
Mahindra BE6: Pack One Above
The Pack One Above extends the list of features available on Pack One with additional elements like bigger alloy wheels, wireless phone charger, dual-zone AC, fixed panoramic glass roof, and more.
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
- 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels
|Interior
|Comfort And Convenience
- Fixed panoramic glass roof
- Wireless phone charger
- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)
- Dual-zone auto AC
|Infotainment
|Safety
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Rear defogger
Mahindra BE6: Pack Two
Pack Two variant is the mid-level variant of the EV and gets features like LED fog lamps, soft-touch materials, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a digital key, front parking sensor, and ADAS features.
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
- Front fog lamps with cornering function
- Sequential turn indicators
- Lighting sequence on startup
|Interior
- Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims
- Parcel tray
|Comfort And Convenience
|Infotainment
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
|Safety
- Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
- Front parking sensors
Mahindra BE6: Pack Three Select
The Pack Three Select is the newly introduced variant of the EV and sits right below the range-topping Pack Three in the hierarchy. It gets features like a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, ventilation for front seats, touch-enabled buttons, dual wireless phone charger, powered tailgate, and more. For safety, the EV has features like a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and more.
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
- C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights
- Lighting sequence on tail lights
- Electrically deployable flush door handles
|Interior
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
- Leatherette materials on interior trims
- Touch-enabled switches on the steering wheel and centre console
- Selfie camera
|Comfort And Convenience
- Dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers
- 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with adjustable lumbar support
- Ventilated front seats
- Auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)
- Powered tailgate
- Keyless entry
|Infotainment
|Safety
- 7 airbags
- 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor
- Auto park assist
- Auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse
Mahindra BE6: Pack Three
The range-topping variant of the electric vehicle comes with advanced features like AR-based HUD, illuminated elements in the glass roof, ADAS suite with additional features like auto lane change, cross traffic alert, and more.
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
|Interior
|Comfort And Convenience
- Multi-colour ambient lighting
- Augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD)
- Illuminated elements on fixed panoramic glass roof
|Infotainment
|Safety
- More ADAS features including auto lane change and cross-traffic alert
Mahindra BE6: Range, Powertrain
The Mahindra BE 6e is available in two powertrain options - the 59kWh model which works with electric motor generating 231hp, while the 79kWh models generate 286hp; both have a torque rating of 380Nm and are offered exclusively in rear-wheel drive. The larger battery configuration is claimed by ARAI to provide a range of 682km, while the smaller battery configuration is certified by ARAI to offer a range of 556km.