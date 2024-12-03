Magnite SUV Accelerates Nissan Motor To 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Nissan Magnite is sold at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan Motor India has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian market crossing 5 lakh cumulative sales in the domestic market. It is to be noted that the brand began its operations in India in 2010 and since then has sold 5,13,241 units in the country. Along with this, the brand has also revealed that it has dispatched 9040 units in terms of wholesale in November 2024. The brand gave credits to the Nissan Magnite SUV for the wholesale numbers. Meanwhile, the domestic sales for Nov 2024 stood at 2,342 units with exports standing at 6,698 units.

In comparison to October 2024, the total consolidated wholesale experienced a 62 per cent increase (MoM), rising from 5,570 units to 9,040 units, largely fueled by a significant boost in export shipments. In November 2024, exports saw a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 222 per cent compared to 2,081 units in November 2023, and a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 173.5 per cent from 2,449 units in October 2024.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said "It's a matter of great pride for all of us at Nissan Motor India to see our brand crossing the 5 lakh domestic sales milestone. This remarkable feat reflects the continued trust our customers have placed in the quality, reliability, and performance of our vehicles over all these years. Nissan remains committed to its India operations, dealers, partners, and customers. We remain on track for our plans announced earlier this year at the launches of the Nissan X-TRAIL and New Nissan Magnite."

It is to be noted that Nissan Magnite has been among the best-selling vehicles of the brand since its launch in the country. Currently sold alongside X-Trail, the SUV comes at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with features like sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, 16-inch alloy wheels, and more.

Powering the Nissan Magnite is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine which produces 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. The manufacturer also offers the option of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 98 bhp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. These units are paired to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission.