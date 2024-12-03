New-Gen Honda Amaze Launch Tomorrow: Everything We Know So Far

Honda Cars India is set to launch its first and only new product for 2024 tomorrow, the new-gen Amaze. The launch follows closely on the heels of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, introduced last month. The new Amaze has already been spotted at dealerships, revealing key design details and upcoming features. Here's everything we know so far about this "mini-City."

The new Honda Amaze will bear a striking resemblance to the Honda Elevate SUV, particularly in its front-end styling. The upright front grille features a honeycomb mesh design, complemented by dual-LED projector headlamps. The side profile resembles the Honda City, boasting a new set of alloy wheels and a strong shoulder line. At the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps give it a look similar to its larger sibling, the City.

Inside, the new Amaze shares its design language with the Elevate. The interior features a floating touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger with additional charging ports on either side. The semi-digital instrument cluster reflects Honda's family design philosophy. Safety features are expected to include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), fog lamps, and ADAS functionality powered by a camera-based system integrated into the front windshield.

Under the hood, the engine options remain unchanged. The Amaze will continue to feature the 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, producing 90 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

With this update, the Honda Amaze will renew its rivalry with the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.