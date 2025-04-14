KTM 390 Enduro R vs KTM 390 Adventure; Differences Explained

Is it a case of sibling rivalry? The KTM 390 Enduro R and the 390 Adventure, both motorcycles are now on sale and there is a case to be made for the purchase of each model. Both are very similar yet dissimilar in the way they approach off-road riding. So, we tell you all about the differences between the two. And there's quite a few bits that are different between the 390 Enduro R and the 390 ADV. What are those and how they affect your purchase decision, we break that down in this article.

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R Review

KTM 390 Enduro R vs KTM 390 ADV: Differences

If you refer to the table above, both motorcycles get the same engine with same output. Both motorcycles also get a 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter. But the 390 Enduro R gets a 14/48 chain sprocket, compared to the 14/46 sprocket on the 390 ADV. The extra two teeth offer extra grunt particularly in the bottom end, which is beneficial when you go off-road. Then, the ground clearance, seat height and the weight of both motorcycles are different too. The 390 Enduro R has a taller seat, better ground clearance and is lighter than the 390 ADV by 6 kg.

Owing to its road-going nature, the 390 ADV also gets a bigger disc up front, which offers better stopping power. Plus, the 390 ADV also gets a 17-inch wheel at the rear, compared to the 18-inch rear-wheel on the 390 Enduro R. The other important highlight is that the 390 ADV gets tubeless spoke wheels, whereas the 390 Enduro R gets tube-type tyres. Moreover, the 390 ADV also gets a significantly bigger fuel tank than the 390 Enduro R.

Specifications KTM 390 Enduro KTM 390 ADV Displacement 399 cc 399 cc Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Max Power 45.37 hp at 8,500 rpm 45.37 hp at 8,500 rpm Peak Torque 39 Nm at 6,5000 rpm 39 Nm at 6,5000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with bi-directional Q\S 6-speed with bi-directional Q\S Sprocket Size 14/48 (F&R) 14/46 (F&R) Fuel Tank Capacity 9 litres 14.3 litres Wheelbase 1,470 mm (+/- 10 mm) 1,470 mm Ground Clearance 253 mm 237 mm Seat Height 860 mm 830 mm Weight 177 kg 183 kg Front Suspension 43 mm USD (200 mm) 43 mm USD (200 mm) Rear Suspension Monoshock (205 mm) Monoshock (205 mm) Front Brake 280 mm disc (ABS) 320 mm disc (ABS) Rear Brake 240 mm disc (ABS) 240 mm disc (ABS) Wheels 21-inch (F) | 18-inch (R) 21-inch (F) | 17-inch (R) Tubeless Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 3.37 lakh Rs. 3.68 lakh



Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Review

In terms of features, the KTM 390 Adventure gets a bigger 5-inch TFT screen along with three riding modes - street, rain and off-road along with cruise control. The 390 Enduro R gets a thin 4.2-inch screen with two riding modes - street and off-road. It misses out on cruise control completely. Lastly, the price! The KTM 390 ADV is priced at Rs. 3.68 lakh while the 390 Enduro R is priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh.

Now, what needs to be mentioned here is that KTM also offers the 390 Adventure X, which is the base variant and misses out on features like adjustable suspension, cruise control, cornering ABS and traction control and the riding modes. Moreover, the KTM 390 ADV X gets a 19-inch wheel, compared to the 21-inch wheel on the 390 ADV. It also has less ground clearance at 228 mm and a lower seat height at 825 mm and it weighs 1 kg less than the top-spec 390 ADV. The KTM 390 ADV X is priced at Rs. 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it significantly cheaper than both, the 390 Enduro R and the 390 ADV.

If you want good off-road ability along with focus on touring as well, then the KTM 390 Adventure is something that you should consider. But if you want a motorcycle that will primarily meant for off-road use and maybe daily commutes, then the 390 Enduro R makes sense since it is lighter and has a smaller fuel tank too.