KTM 390 Enduro R Review; Not An Enduro But A Really Good Dual-Sport

There is no doubting KTM's off-roading pedigree. Multiple Dakar and World Enduro titles along with victories in various rally-raid events mean that the folks at Mattighofen, Austria know a thing or two about making motorcycles with serious off-road capability. Now, KTM is looking to capture the sub-500 cc off-road motorcycle segment with the 390 Adventure and the 390 Enduro R. We already rode the 390 Adventure and were seriously impressed with it and now we spent time with the 390 Enduro R. How the motorcycle performs, is it really an enduro or more of a dual-sport, we answer all these questions in the review below.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Design & Ergonomics

The motorcycle looks has a lean, mean look to it, ready to take on the rough. Adding to the ruggedness are the Mitas Enduro Trail+ dual-sport tyres. It may not have the big-bike look of the 390 ADV but as an off-road oriented motorcycle, I like the way the motorcycle looks. In terms of ergonomics, it weighs in at 177 kg, which is heavier than the international-spec model because of added weight thanks to the guard-rails and the saree guard. Nonetheless, it is relatively light. The seat is tall at 860 mm but it getting on and off isn't much of a hassle, thanks to the narrow waist of the motorcycle. The standing up ergonomics is quite comfy too.



KTM 390 Enduro R: Features

The motorcycle gets a decent set of electronic rider aids like switchable ABS and traction control and two riding modes - street and off-road. Then there's Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation along with two display modes. The console itself while small, offers clean, crisp readouts on the move as well.



KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine Specifications

The Enduro R gets the same engine and specification as the 390 Adventure. A 399 cc LC4c engine, which is liquid-cooled and makes 46 horsepower at 8,500 rpm along with 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter which can be switched off. The motorcycle also gets a new airbox which allows the engine to sit higher, increasing ground clearance and making for better mass centralisation.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Performance

I liked the way the engine performed on the 390 ADV and on the 390 Enduro R, it feels even peppier and responsive. It could be due to the less weight and the 14(F)/48(R) sprocket size, compared to the 14/46 on the 390 ADV. The bottom-end pull is stronger, which is a pre-requisite of an off-road motorcycle and that is offered in spades. The mid-range is strong too and most of our riding happened in the second and third gears, considering we rode the motorcycle only off-road. The way the throttle responds is quite likeable but I found the clutch to be a bit sensitive. It is just a matter of getting used to it.

Think of the 390 Enduro R as a point and shoot motorcycle. You simply have to point it in the direction you want to go in and just... shoot! The power delivery is not exactly linear, it is more concentrated in the bottom end and mid-range. Put in the correct inputs and the motorcycle will get you out of most sticky situations.

The motorcycle does handle well on tight, technical trails and gives you enough confidence to go full clip. The brakes do a good job of shedding speed too, with the a slightly dull bite for riding off-road. The 21-inch/18-inch rims are tubed and wrapped in Mitas Enduro Trail+ tyres, which offer good grip on the rough stuff. Tubeless rims are a glaring miss and if you do get a puncture, well, it is going to be a pain getting it fixed.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Suspension

Now, KTM calls it an enduro, but it is more suited to be a dual-sport. The 43 mm WP Apex fork offer 200 mm of travel with 30-step setting for compression and rebound. At the rear is a monoshock with 10-step adjustability for preload. Now, in isolation, the suspension does a good job, with the occasional bottoming out after a big jump. But for 90 per cent of off-road riding, the suspension does the job well. For those 10 per cent times, it just might fall short, if riding on boulders and rocks is something that you like.

KTM 390 Enduro R: How Different Is It From The International Model

There is indeed a significant difference between the two. The international spec model of the 390 Enduro R gets 230 mm of travel, has a ground clearance of 272 mm and seat height of 890 mm, compared to less travel on the India-spec model along with 253 mm ground clearance and 860 mm seat height.

Specifications Int'l KTM 390 Enduro R Indian KTM 390 Enduro R Suspension Travel 230 mm (F) | 230 mm (R) 200 mm (F) | 205 mm (R) Ground Clearance 272 mm 253 mm Seat Height 890 mm 860 mm

KTM 390 Enduro R: Pricing

KTM 390 Enduro R: Pricing

There is no doubt that the 390 Enduro R is a brilliant machine, should you want a motorcycle that is a capable off-roader and doesn't break your bank. We do wish it had the same suspension setup as the international model because it will be a niche model anyway. But focussing on what the motorcycle does get, you won't be in the wrong if you do end up buying this motorcycle. It feels solid, can tackle really gnarly terrain and gets decent features too. Yes, it is a good recommendation if you are mobbing up from, say a Hero XPulse 200. And I suppose it works well as a city runabout too.