2025 KTM 390 Adventure Review; Best ADV Under 500 cc?

After endless teasing and tempting, here's the motorcycle review that all of you have been waiting for and I have been waiting to ride, with bated breath! We are finally spending some time with the all-new KTM 390 Adventure and our test location was the beautiful state of Goa, which was uniquely suited to test the motorcycle. The new-gen model brings in key upgrades to the suspension, electronics, and design, making it better equipped for both touring and rugged trails. Whether you're a seasoned rider or someone looking to explore beyond the tarmac, the new 390 Adventure promises to deliver an exciting experience, especially with the versatility it brings in.

KTM 390 ADV: Design & Ergonomics

Starting off with the design, well, this is easily the best-looking ADV under 500 cc out there. It looks lean, mean and purpose-built. The overall styling is as close to an actual rally-raid motorcycle as it is possible and I really like that about this motorcycle, particularly, the front-end which gives you the feel of the ADV having a rally tower. There is no doubting the road presence of this motorcycle. What is also is the PP body panels, which are better resistant to falls, scratches and dings and offer excellent quality too. The crash guard and the bash-plate are part of the standard equipment.

And well, the ergonomics are like that of a typical ADV. You sit tall, with the seat having a height of 830 mm. For reference, the RE Himalayan 450 has a seat height of 825 mm, so it's not like crazy tall. The rider triangle is comfy, you sit upright and can ride the bike for long hours. And 237 mm ground clearance means you never have to tiptoe around undulations on the road.

KTM 390 ADV: Engine Specs & Cycle Parts

Now the engine is the same as the one on the KTM 390 Duke. The single-cylinder motor displaces 399 cc and makes 46 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Compared to the older 390 ADV, the peak power and torque come in 1,000 rpms earlier. The stroke is longer and the engine itself is 1 kg lighter than before. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a standard bi-directional quick-shifter. The airbox also become bigger for better breathability. And, the front and rear sprockets have been changed for better low-end traction.

Coming to the cycle parts, the motorcycle gets WP Apex suspension up front, with 200 mm of travel and 30-step adjustment for compression + rebound. Similarly, the rear gets a monoshock with 10-step preload adjustment and 20-step rebound adjustment with 205 mm travel. The chassis on the motorcycle is all-new and has been designed keeping everyday rideability and solid off-road ability in mind. The front end gets a 21-inch wheel while the rear is 17-inch unit. The rims are tubeless, with off-set spokes, which offer better bump absorption and better durability.

KTM 390 ADV: On-Road Performance

For a second, the new 390 ADV had me feeling underwhelmed. It felt unnaturally calm and responsive at low-speeds. But the moment I twisted the throttle, the motorcycle became the maniacal beast that the KTM 390s are known to be. The new 390 ADV build up speed very, very quickly, with a robust spread of torque across the rev range. While the older model was peaky, this is well-settled and offers performance right from the bottom end and well into the top-end. The motorcycle does the 0-60 kmph sprint in 2.6 seconds and naught to 100 kmph is done in 6.2 seconds. The mid-range is where the motorcycle shines, with oodles of grunt, more than you will ever require.

The motor is tractable too, where you can pull from 30-100 kmph in the third gear with ease. A slight grouse is that the engine feels vibey, not to the point of being irritating, but you will feel the presence of vibrations at the handlebar and the footpegs.

KTM 390 ADV: Ride and Handling

The excellent performance from the engine is matched by the riding dynamics that the 390 ADV offers. Despite its tall seating and 21-inch front wheel, the ADV feels nimble, feels reassuring when cornering and can tackle quick direction changes too. Even if you want to filter through traffic, it is almost an enjoyable process. The ride quality in factory settings is par for the course, but if you want to make your experience even more fun, spend some time to tweak the adjustable suspension. But overall, we quite like how the motorcycle behaves on the road.

KTM 390 ADV: Features and Electronics

In typical KTM fashion, the motorcycle is laden with electronics. There are three ride modes on offer - street, rain and off-road. The same can be toggled on and off with the switch-cube on the left and is easy and intuitive to change on the go. The 5-inch TFT screen comes with bonded glass that offers better visibility especially in harsh sunlight. What is also commendable is the fact that the rear ABS and traction control can be switched off manually and KTM also offers adjustability for throttle response in the off-road mode. The best part, the exact riding mode configuration doesn't change even when you switch the motorcycle off completely. And yes, the top-spec model gets cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity.

KTM 390 ADV: Off-Road Performance

There is doubt that KTM has put in solid engineering into the 390 ADV, making it an off-road focussed machine. The lack of pulling power right down at the bottom end is a thing of the past. The new engine offers more than enough torque in the first and second gears to pull through anything. The balance on tricky terrain is superb and the ample ground clearance will go over most obstacles, without a care in the world. The way the engine delivers power in the off-road mode and the way the chassis and suspension handle bumps and undulations is something else. Be it jumps on surfaces with loose traction or sliding the rear around, the KTM 390 Adventure is a hoot and a half to ride off-road. The relatively less kerb weight makes you feel even more confident, hustling the motorcycle around.

KTM 390 ADV: Pricing and Rivals

So yes, bookings are now open and deliveries are likely to begin in March 2025. The new-generation 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and we think the pricing is competitive, given the kind of level-up it offers, compared to the older model and even its existing rivals - the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the BMW G 310 GS. Expect both its rivals to have sleepless nights because the kind of quality, features and performance that the KTM offers is possibly the best in the segment indeed.

KTM 390 ADV: Verdict

Riding the new generation KTM 390 ADV has been a revelation. Right now, it is easily one of the best adventure bikes that you can buy this side of 500 cc. It has the looks and the performance and whether you ride it on the road or off the road, you will have a wide, goofy grin plastered on your face. Sure, it is an expensive proposition compared to its nearest rival, the RE Himalayan 450, but then it offers much more in terms of overall package. That is a story for another day. For now, if you are looking to purchase an ADV below 500 cc, this is possibly the best option for you.