KTM 390 Enduro R: Top 5 Highlights

The KTM 390 Enduro R has been a subject of much discussion and debate. It was recently launched in India and we did spend some time riding the motorcycle off-road. Needless to say, it was impressive and is easily one of the best off-road oriented motorcycles that you can buy in India today. We tell you about the top 5 highlights of the KTM 390 Enduro R that you should consider before you buy the motorcycle and add it to your garage.

Engine Specifications

The Enduro R gets the same engine and specification as the 390 Adventure. A 399 cc LC4c engine, which is liquid-cooled and makes 46 horsepower at 8,500 rpm along with 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter which can be switched off.

Adjustable Suspension

The 43 mm WP Apex fork offer 200 mm of travel with 30-step setting for compression and rebound. At the rear is a monoshock with 10-step adjustability for preload. The front end gets 200 mm of travel, while the rear gets 205 mm. But KTM has confirmed that it will launch the international-spec model with 230 mm of travel at either end.

Electronic Rider Aids

The motorcycle gets a decent set of electronic rider aids like switchable ABS and traction control and two riding modes - street and off-road. Then there's Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation along with two display modes.

Design & Ergonomics

The motorcycle gets a lean-mean design, with a dual-sport look. The motorcycle weighs in at 177 kg, has a seat height of 860 mm and ground clearance of 253 mm.

Price

At Rs. 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the 390 Enduro R is positioned between the KTM 390 Adventure X and the standard 390 Adventure, with it being Rs. 31,000 less expensive than the 390 ADV. Its nearest rival is the Kawasaki KLX 230, which is lighter, less powerful and priced at Rs. 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom).