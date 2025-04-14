KTM 390 Enduro R to Triumph Scrambler 400X: 6 Best Off-Road Bikes Under Rs 4 Lakh

Finding the ideal off-road motorcycle that balances performance, durability, and price is essential for Indian adventure seekers. This list features five outstanding off-road bikes under Rs 5 lakh, each featuring unique attributes designed for rough terrain. Let's have a look.



Hero XPulse 210

The Hero XPulse 210 is an exciting upgrade to the adventure bike lineup, following the success of the XPulse 200. It's ideal for riders who crave off-road adventures while enjoying on-road comfort, featuring improved performance and new enhancements.



Specifications:

Engine: Expected 210cc, single-cylinder, DOHC Liquid Cooled Engine

Power: 24.26 Hp at 9250 rpm

Torque: 20.7 Nm at 7250 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: Telescopic forks with 210 mm travel

Rear Suspension: Mono-shock absorber with 205 mm travel

Ground Clearance: 220 mm

Price: Rs 1.75 - 1.85 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Top Highlights: The XPulse 210 enhances the original series with better power and torque for tackling tough terrains. Its lightweight frame and advanced suspension make it suitable for both city commuting and off-road rides.



Kawasaki KLX 230

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is designed for riders seeking a simple, reliable off-road experience. Its design focuses on durability, making it a favorite among trail enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Engine: 233cc, 4-stroke single, DOHC, air-cooled

Power: 17.58 Hp @ 8000 rpm

Torque: 18.3 Nm @ 6400 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 37 mm Telescopic fork

Rear Suspension: Uni-Trak linkage system with single shock adjustable spring preload

Ground Clearance: 265 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 7.6 liters

Price: Rs 3.30 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Top Highlights: The KLX 230 features high ground clearance and an off-road design, making it ideal for trail riding enthusiasts. Its lightweight chassis and responsive handling enhance the experience on rugged paths.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is a versatile tourer that offers a blend of performance and advanced technology, ideal for riders seeking on-road comfort and off-road capability.



Specifications:

Engine: 398.6 cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder DOHC, liquid-cooled

Power: 45.3 Hp at 8500 rpm

Torque: 39 Nm at 6500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 43mm USD forks

Rear Suspension: Monoshock with adjustable preload

Ground Clearance: 237 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.5 liters

Price: Rs 3.67 lakh (ex-showroom)



Top Highlights: The 390 Adventure features cornering ABS, traction control, and a smartphone-compatible TFT display. Its powerful engine and advanced electronics make it ideal for both highways and rugged trails.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Emphasizing simplicity and dependability, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is made for adventure touring. It is designed to accommodate motorcyclists who wish to traverse a variety of terrains, including mountainous paths and city streets.



Specifications:

Engine: 452 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled

Power: 39 Hp at 8000 rpm

Torque: 40 Nm at 5500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 43 mm USD forks

Rear Suspension: Mono-shock with linkage

Ground Clearance: 230 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 17 liters

Price: Rs 2.85-2.95 lakh(ex-showroom)

Top Highlights: The Himalayan's rugged build and simple mechanics make it a dependable choice for long-distance travel. With good ground clearance and comfortable ergonomics, the Himalayan boosts riders' confidence to tackle varied terrains.

Triumph Scrambler 400X

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X delivers British engineering to the entry-level scrambler sector, combining traditional styling with current performance. It's designed for riders who want a stylish yet capable off-road machine.



Specifications:

Engine: 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled

Power: 39 Hp at 8,000 rpm

Torque: 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 43mm USD forks with 150mm travel

Rear Suspension: Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel

Ground Clearance: 195 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13 liters

Price: Rs 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

Top Highlights: The Scrambler 400 X caters to both off-road adventures and city commuting, given its relaxing ergonomics and commanding seat height. With a blend of classic Scrambler and modern features, the Scrambler 400 X provides a unique driving experience.

KTM 390 Enduro R

The Enduro is a rugged and versatile vehicle that combines off-road capability with lightweight agility, making it the ideal starting point for adventure riders seeking reliability and performance on any terrain.



Specifications:

Engine: 399 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

Power: 45 Hp

Torque: 39 mm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 43mm WP Apex with 220 mm travel

Rear Suspension: WP Apex Split Piston with 220 mm travel

Ground Clearance: 272 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 9 liters (approx.)

Price: Rs 3.36 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Top Highlight: The KTM 390 Adventure is a solid all-arounder, particularly for riders wanting a capable and fun bike for both road and light off-road riding, and for a value-for-money option.

Special Mention: Royal Enfield Bear 650

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 scrambler is a blend of vintage design with modern performance, drawing inspiration from the historic Big Bear desert race of the 1950s and 1960s. This model pays tribute to Royal Enfield's rich heritage, combining modern features.



Specifications:

Engine: 648cc parallel-twin, air-oil cooled

Power: 46.36 Hp at 7150 rpm

Torque: 56.6 Nm at 5150 rpm

Transmission: 6-speed

Front Suspension: 43mm USD forks

Rear Suspension: Twin shock absorbers

Ground Clearance: 184 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 litres

Price: Rs 3.42-3.63 lakh (ex-showroom)

Top Highlights: The Bear 650 distinguishes itself with a 2-into-1 exhaust system, which boosts peak torque by 8 per cent above its platform siblings. Its scrambler aesthetics are increased by a high-mounted exhaust, broad handlebars, and dual-purpose tyres on spoked wheels, making it suitable for addressing city streets and off-road trails. Furthermore, the Tripper Navigation system and switchable rear ABS provide modern convenience and safety to this classic-inspired vehicle.