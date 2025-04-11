KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

KTM 390 Enduro R
KTM has gone ballistic in 2025 with the launch of multiple new products. Expanding its lineup further, the brand has launched the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 3.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Before its launch in the country, the off-road-focused motorcycle made its global debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan and was later showcased at India Bike Week in Goa. At the time, it was revealed that the bike shares a lot of parts with the 390 Adventure, highlighting its commitment to exploring tough terrains. Let's take a look at more details of the machine.
Since there was a mention of similarities, it is imperative to note that the KTM 390 Enduro is powered by a familiar 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to put out 46 hp of power and 39 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. Housing the engine is a frame that finds use on the new 390 Adventure, suspended on WP Apex adjustable suspension with 200 mm travel at the front and 205 mm at the rear end. To further improve the off-road performance, it gets a 285 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake with switchable dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 R Unveiled With 145 HP Boxer Engine
In terms of features, the bike gets two riding modes, a traction control system, LED lighting, and a 4.2-inch TFT display, which enables Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from this, the bike has a seat height of 860 mm and a ground clearance of 253 mm. Meanwhile, the fuel tank capacity is 9 liters, which is very less compared to the 390 Adventure. Additionally, the Enduro R has a kerb weight of 177 kg, which is less than its adventure siblings.
Since there was a mention of similarities, it is imperative to note that the KTM 390 Enduro is powered by a familiar 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to put out 46 hp of power and 39 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. Housing the engine is a frame that finds use on the new 390 Adventure, suspended on WP Apex adjustable suspension with 200 mm travel at the front and 205 mm at the rear end. To further improve the off-road performance, it gets a 285 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake with switchable dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 R Unveiled With 145 HP Boxer Engine
In terms of features, the bike gets two riding modes, a traction control system, LED lighting, and a 4.2-inch TFT display, which enables Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from this, the bike has a seat height of 860 mm and a ground clearance of 253 mm. Meanwhile, the fuel tank capacity is 9 liters, which is very less compared to the 390 Adventure. Additionally, the Enduro R has a kerb weight of 177 kg, which is less than its adventure siblings.
In terms of design, the KTM 390 Enduro R has a rather simple design for the headlamp with a high beak and minimal bodywork featuring the brand's Orange paint with signature graphics. With a slim body, the bike has spoke wheels with a 21-inch unit at the front and an 18-inch unit at the rear end.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world