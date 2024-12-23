Kia Syros vs Sonet: Here's What Differentiates These Sub-4m SUVs

Kia India has expanded its range of models in the Indian market with the debut of the Syros. This SUV comes as the South Korean manufacturer's latest contender in the sub-4m category. With this move, the brand seems to be aiming to claim a larger chunk of the segment which already has the Sonet as a representative of the automaker. Expected to be placed above the Sonet, few variants of the Syros might step into the Sonet's territory. However, this should not be a problem as both the models are significantly different from each other. Here are all the differences we could pick out between these SUVs.

Kia Syros vs Sonet: Design, Dimensions

Kia Syros comes with a tallboy design with a relatively higher roof unlike the Sonet which has the appearance of a typical SUV. Furthermore, the Syros follows the latest design language of the brand with vertically stacked headlamps and vertical DRLs unlike Sonet. This seems to be inspired by the design of the premium electric SUV, EV9. The Syros also gets flush-fitted door handles instead of a regular design. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle has a completely different design language when compared to the Sonet.



Also Read: Honda And Nissan Sign MOU For A Joint Holding Company: Here's All About It

On the scale, the Syros has a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,800 mm and a height of 1,665 mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,550 mm in width. The SUV features a boot space of 465 litres. Meanwhile, Sonet stands at 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,642 mm in height. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and a boot capacity of 385 litres.



Kia Syros vs Sonet: Paint Scheme

The Kia Syros will be sold with 8 monotone paint scheme options: Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Frost Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet gets 11 paint scheme options including dual-tone schemes. Among these, the Frost Blue paint scheme is unique to the Syros while the dual-tone options are unique to the Sonet.

Kia Syros vs Sonet: Features

Placed above the Sonet, the Kia Syros boasts dual 12.3-inch displays in contrast to the Sonet's 10.25-inch screens. It offers wireless functionality for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated seating for all occupants, windows with auto up-down capabilities, and 64-colour ambient lighting.



Kia Syros cabin

On the other hand, the Sonet is limited to wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (available only in the top variant), a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane sunroof, and front seats with ventilation. Features like dual dashcams, side parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, an air purifier (featuring a touchscreen interface), and reclining rear seats that can slide are specific to the premium SUV.

Kia Syros vs Sonet: Powertrain

The Kia Syros comes with two engine options: 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol unit is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel engine gives 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, Sonet gets both of the engine options available on the Syros along with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 81 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (6-iMT), and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).