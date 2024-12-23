Honda And Nissan Sign MOU For A Joint Holding Company: Here's All About It

Potential Opportunities From The MOU

By coming together, Nissan and Honda aim to take down the largest automaker and take the spot of a world-class mobility company. The duo is targeting to achieve a revenue exceeding 30 trillion yen and an operating profit of more than 3 trillion yen.

Expected synergies from the new joint holding company:

Standardization of vehicle platforms to achieve profitability

The brand will standardize platforms across its line-up to achieve cost efficiencies and reduced R&D costs. The integration will further reinforce sales and operations volumes while maximizing profits. With the mutual amalgam of global offerings, Nissan and Honda will be able to meet larger customer demands across the globe with ICE, HEV, PHEV, and EV vehicles.



Integration of R&D functions

With the joint research agreement on fundamental technologies signed on August 1, the two companies have started joint research in fundamental technologies in the area of vehicle platforms for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which is the cornerstone of the field of intelligence.



Optimizing manufacturing systems and facilities

The companies anticipate that optimizing their manufacturing plants and energy service facilities, combined with improved collaboration through the shared use of production lines, will result in a substantial improvement in capacity utilization leading to a decrease in fixed costs.



Reinforcing supply chain by integration purchasing function

To fully leverage the synergies from optimizing development and production capacity, both companies intend to boost their competitiveness by improving and streamlining purchasing operations and sourcing common parts from the same supply chain and in collaboration with business partners.



Realizing cost synergies through operational efficiency improvements

The companies expect the integration of systems, back-office operations, sales channels, and talent pool, along with the upgrade and standardization of operational processes to drive cost reductions.

Process Of Business Integration & Stock Transfer

Nissan and Honda have announced their plan to set up through a joint share transfer, a joint holding company that will be the parent company of both companies. This will be subject to approval at each company's general meeting of shareholders and obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities for this business integration, based on the premise that Nissan's turnaround actions are steadily executed. Both Nissan and Honda will be fully owned subsidiaries of the joint holding company. Additionally, the companies plan to continue coexisting and developing the brands held by Honda and Nissan equally.



Schedule of business transfer



Event Date Execution of agreement concerning the business integration June 2025 (planned) Extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the companies April 2026 (planned) Delisting from the TSE August 2026 (planned) Effective date of the share transfer August 2026 (planned)



Share transfer ratio

The share transfer ratio for the share transfer will be determined by the time of concluding the final definitive agreement regarding the business integration. The determination will be based on the results of due diligence, and third-party valuations with reference to the average closing prices of each company's shares over a certain period prior to the announcement of the MOU.



Management structure

At the time of the effective date of the share transfer, it is planned that Honda will nominate a majority of each of the internal and external directors of the joint holding company. The President and representative director or president and representative executive officer of the joint holding company will be selected from among the directors nominated by Honda.