Kia Syros Mileage Confirmed Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Kia Syros will launch next month
Kia India unveiled the Syros SUV in December last year, confirming its launch in 2025. At the time, the brand revealed details of the vehicle. However, they withheld the information regarding the mileage of the upcoming SUV. But the rabbit is out of the hat now, as the mileage figures of the vehicle have been revealed. Before we jump into the details, it is to be noted that the Syros will bridge the gap between the Sonet and the Seltos in the brand's lineup.
Being in the middle of the lineup, the Kia Syros comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 118 hp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There is also an option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 114 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic unit.
The diesel engine returns a mileage of 17.65 kmpl with an MT while the AT version gives a mileage of 20.75 kmpl. Similarly, the petrol unit with MT returns a mileage of 18.20 kmpl while the DCT gives a mileage of 17.68 kmpl.
All of this comes with a boxy design that gets elements following the brand's new design language in the international market. This can be seen in the form of the vertically stacked headlamps with DRLs. All of it contributes to giving the front fascia a rather minimalistic appeal. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle also gets vertically stacked tail lamps.
The SUV will be sold in six trim levels in the Indian market: HTX+(O), HTX+, HTX, HTK+, HTK(O), and HTK. These variants offer features like wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, power driver seat, wireless charger, push button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more. For safety, the brand is offering features like 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assist, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features, and more.
