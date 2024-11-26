Kia Syros Compact SUV To Get Panoramic Sunroof- Teaser Confirms

Kia Syros will have a boxy design

Kia India has released a teaser of the Syros compact SUV before its launch in the country. With this short clip, the brand has confirmed that the SUV will have a panoramic sunroof. Once launched, the SUV will be placed higher than the Sonet in the South Korean brand's lineup in the country. To make it worthy of the position, the brand is expected to equip the SUV with tons of features. The teaser also hints towards the presence of ADAS features with the presence of cameras mounted on the windshield.

Diving deeper into the details, the teaser gives a sneak peek at the design of the Kia Syros. It reveals a boxy silhouette with the brand's signature design language for the front fascia. It consists of vertically stacked LED lights present on either side of the tiger nose grille. The presence of DRLs adds to the modern appeal of the vehicle.

Adding to the list of differentiating factors, the boxy design of the SUV will be complemented by a flat roof with a rather straight rear. This is expected to contribute to improving cabin space. This design is something similar to what we have seen on the EV9 flagship EV of the brand.

Upgrading the feel of the cabin is a panoramic sunroof. Along with this, the previously leaked spy shots of the vehicle revealed the presence of dual-tone interiors, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and more. To keep the occupants safe, the automaker is likely to add features like a 360-degree camera, six airbags, parking sensors, and a suite of ADAS features.

The brand has not divulged the details of the powertrain of the Kia Syros. However, the SUV is expected to have both an electric and ICE powertrain. The brand will likely launch the ICE version of the vehicle first, following it with the EV version.