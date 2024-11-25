Kia India Records Milestone Of Shipping 1 Lakh CKD Units From India

Kia India one of the newest carmakers in the country has achieved a new milestone of exporting 1,00,000 units of CKD vehicles since it began shipment in June 2020 from its Anantapur manufacturing facility. The achievement put focus on the company's aim to establish India as a key export hub. This further highlights Kia India as one of the key export hubs for the Kia corporation accounting for 50% of the company's CKD exports worldwide.

Kia India expects to export over 38,000 CKD units across Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam markets in 2024. The success is a testament to the marketability and competitive pricing of Kia India's lineup, which boasts Seltos, Sonet and Carens.

Commenting on this milestone, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, said: "India is a key market for Kia Corporation, serving not only as a strong sales driver but also as an emerging export hub. This milestone highlights Kia India's commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and delivering value to global customers. We are proud to see models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens perform strongly in international markets. We are also grateful for the government's export-friendly policies, which have played a crucial role in strengthening India's position within the global automotive value chain. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa, to double our export volume by 2030".

The cumulative export figure of 3.67 lakh units underscores the strong global demand for Kia's 'Make in India' products delivering high-quality vehicles designed to meet the diverse needs of international markets.