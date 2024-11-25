Tata Sierra To Launch In India In Second Half Of 2025

Tata Sierra will likely get ICE and EV versions in India

The Indian car market is set to welcome multiple electric vehicles in the future. Among these is the Sierra, which Tata Motors plans on launching in the second half of 2025. Chances are, the vehicle reviving the old name will have an ICE as well as an all-electric version. However, the first to make its debut will be the electric version. It is to be noted that the brand followed a similar strategy for the Curvv coupe-SUV, which was launched in August 2024.

Tata Sierra has been previously showcased by the brand at various events. However, the production-ready version of the vehicle is yet to be seen. We can expect it to have a design very similar to previously showcased versions. With a high bonnet, the face of the SUV will follow the design language seen on most modern vehicles of the brand. It is expected to have a thick B-pillar and blacked-out C-pillar, which gives it the look of a floating roof.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e Electric SUVs Launching Tomorrow: All You Should Know

The Tata Sierra EV is likely to be based on the ATLAS platform unveiled by the brand earlier. It has been designed to support vehicles with various body styles, which include sedans, MPVS, and SUVs. It can also support 4x4 capabilities. Chances are the brand might use this quality of the platform to pair it with the ICE powertrain.

Furthermore, we can expect the Sierra EV to use the brand's Acti.EV architecture. This is the same tech that has been used by the brand for the Punch EV and the Curvv EV. However, the details are yet to be confirmed. To further support the capabilities of the vehicle, the Indian automaker is expected to load with tons of features. This might include a suite of ADAS features meant to improve safety for occupants.