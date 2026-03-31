Kia Seltos To Get Two New Top Variants; Launch Soon?

Kia appears to be preparing two new range-topping trims for the Seltos, likely to be called GTX(O) and X-Line(O). Their existence recently came to light through the Bharat NCAP crash test documents, where these variant names were mentioned despite not being listed in the current official lineup. This strongly hints that Kia could introduce them in the coming months as more feature-loaded alternatives to the existing GTX(A) and X-Line(A) versions.

The move comes at an ideal time for the Seltos, which has already had a strong 2026 with the new-generation update, 6 lakh cumulative sales milestone, and an impressive 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Kia may now be looking to further strengthen the SUV's appeal in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment.

Based on the existing top-spec trims, the upcoming GTX(O) and X-Line(O) are expected to retain the same sporty and premium design elements. The GT-Line version should continue with its aggressive bumpers, crystal-cut alloy wheels and signature green brake calipers, while the X-Line is likely to carry forward its matte paint finish, blacked-out styling bits and rugged skid plates.

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The biggest talking point, however, will be the new optional feature additions. Kia is likely to bring back the head-up display (HUD), a feature that was available on the older Seltos but missing on the new-generation model. Other expected additions include a factory-fit or dealer-installed dashcam, air purifier, powered front passenger seat, in-built navigation and seat memory-linked convenience functions. These features will help differentiate the new trims from the current top variants.

Other premium features should be carried over, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, 10-way powered driver seat with memory, panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

Safety is expected to remain a major highlight, especially after the recent 5-star BNCAP result. The new variants should continue with 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, 360-degree camera and front-rear parking sensors. Kia may also position these variants with Level 2 ADAS, making them the most loaded Seltos trims yet.

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Under the hood, both variants are likely to be offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 hp and 253 Nm with a 7-speed DCT, along with the 1.5-litre diesel making 116 PS and 250 Nm paired to a 6-speed automatic.

Kia is expected to launch the GTX(O) and X-Line(O) by May or June 2026, with prices likely to sit in the Rs 19 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, slightly above the current top variants.