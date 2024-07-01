Kia India Posts 9.8% YoY Growth In June 2024, Sonet Remains Best-Seller

Kia Sonet

Kia India recorded sales of 21,300 units in June 2024, marking a 9.8% Y-O-Y growth compared to the 19,391 units sold in June 2023. The newly-launched Sonet facelift emerged as Kia's best-selling model for the month, with 9,816 units sold in total.

Kia India also posted a healthy 126,137 unit sales in H1 2024, marking a 6% growth over the previous half-yearly sales. With a contribution of 43%, Sonet contributed the most to the company's H1 sales, closely followed by Seltos and Carens, with 32% and 25%, respectively. This strong performance underscores customers' increasing preference for Kia vehicles, driving the company's growth momentum.

The company also witnessed significant international demand for 'Make in India' vehicles, exporting 3,206 units to the overseas market. For H1 2024, the company's export figure stands at 12,026 units.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar - Senior Vice President and National Head Sales & Marketing said, "We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month.

Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers' aspirations."

Recently, Kia India surpassed 2.5 Lakh export milestone to over 100 markets from its Anantapur plant. Over the years, Kia India has set a benchmark in terms of active safety, design, and innovative features among its competitors.